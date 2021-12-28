 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Champaign Centennial steps past Pekin 45-40

Champaign Centennial knocked off Pekin 45-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Pekin authored a promising start, taking advantage of Champaign Centennial 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons took an 18-11 lead over the Chargers heading to the half locker room.

The Dragons had a 28-24 edge on the Chargers at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Champaign Centennial added to its advantage with a 21-12 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

