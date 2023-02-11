A sigh of relief filled the air in Paxton-Buckley-Loda's locker room after a trying 55-49 test with Westville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For results, click here. Westville took on Armstrong on February 6 at Armstrong Township High School. Click here for a recap.

