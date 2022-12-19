 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tough tussle: Tolono Unity breaks free from Warrensburg-Latham 59-52

  • 0

Tolono Unity didn't flinch, finally repelling Warrensburg-Latham 59-52 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 55-42 game on December 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tolono Unity took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 8 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News