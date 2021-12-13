Tremont cancels check from Heyworth 49-33

Tremont collected a 49-33 victory over Heyworth in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Recently on November 30 , Heyworth squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Tremont broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Heyworth.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.