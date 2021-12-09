 Skip to main content
Tuscola collects skin-tight win against Shelbyville 47-45

Tuscola edged Shelbyville in a close 47-45 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.

In recent action on December 2, Shelbyville faced off against Sullivan and Tuscola took on Clinton on December 2 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.

