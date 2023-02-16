It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tuscola wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-45 over Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Danville Schlarman . For more, click here. Tuscola took on Moweaqua Central A&M on Feb. 9 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.

