Tuscola pockets slim win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42-33

Tuscola posted a narrow 42-33 win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Tuscola High on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Tuscola faced off on January 15, 2022 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City took on Arthur Christian on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For a full recap, click here.
