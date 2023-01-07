Tuscola pushes over Tolono Unity 41-22

Tuscola dumped Tolono Unity 41-22 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
