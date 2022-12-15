 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola rains down on Arcola 52-28

Tuscola turned in a thorough domination of Arcola 52-28 on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tuscola and Arcola squared off with December 16, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on December 8 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

