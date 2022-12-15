Tuscola rains down on Arcola 52-28

Tuscola turned in a thorough domination of Arcola 52-28 on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tuscola and Arcola squared off with December 16, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on December 8 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.