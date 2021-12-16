Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

Tuscola upended Arcola for a narrow 49-40 victory at Arcola High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors opened a meager 31-22 gap over the Purple Riders at halftime.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Tuscola and Arcola both had the scoreboard blinking in a 49-40 knot.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.