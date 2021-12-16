 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

  • 0

Tuscola upended Arcola for a narrow 49-40 victory at Arcola High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors opened a meager 31-22 gap over the Purple Riders at halftime.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Tuscola and Arcola both had the scoreboard blinking in a 49-40 knot.

In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on December 9 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The COVID-19 reality for Justin Fields and Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News