Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

Tuscola upended Arcola for a narrow 49-40 victory at Arcola High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Warriors opened a meager 31-22 gap over the Purple Riders at halftime.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Tuscola and Arcola both had the scoreboard blinking in a 49-40 knot.
In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on December 9 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
