Tuscola sprints past Clinton 55-44

Clinton was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Tuscola prevailed 55-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tuscola and Clinton squared off with January 27, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 19, Clinton faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Tuscola took on Arcola on December 15 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.
