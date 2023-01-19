Urbana University Laboratory pushes over Chrisman 41-29

Urbana University Laboratory charged Chrisman and collected a 41-29 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 5, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Chrisman took on Danville Schlarman on January 12 at Danville Schlarman High School. For a full recap, click here.
