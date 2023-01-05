Urbana University Laboratory smashes through Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 54-15

Urbana University Laboratory left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 54-15 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Urbana University Laboratory and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian played in a 49-20 game on January 31, 2022. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.