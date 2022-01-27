Villa Grove earns solid win over Farmer City Blue Ridge 31-20

Playing with a winning hand, Villa Grove trumped Farmer City Blue Ridge 31-20 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Sycamore Cornerstone Christian and Villa Grove took on Arcola on January 20 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap
