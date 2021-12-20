Virden North Mac rains down on Piasa Southwestern 41-31

Virden North Mac tipped and eventually toppled Piasa Southwestern 41-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 20.
In recent action on December 11, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Williamsville and Virden North Mac took on Petersburg PORTA on December 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
