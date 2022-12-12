 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac routs Piasa Southwestern 55-28

Piasa Southwestern had no answers as Virden North Mac compiled a 55-28 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.

Last season, Virden North Mac and Piasa Southwestern faced off on January 17, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

