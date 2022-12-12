Virden North Mac routs Piasa Southwestern 55-28

Piasa Southwestern had no answers as Virden North Mac compiled a 55-28 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Piasa Southwestern faced off on January 17, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
