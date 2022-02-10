Virden North Mac's convoy passes Raymond Lincolnwood 51-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Virden North Mac spurred past Raymond Lincolnwood 51-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on January 31, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Virden North Mac took on Litchfield on January 31 at Litchfield. For more, click here.
