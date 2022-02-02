 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Latham engulfs Moweaqua Central A & M in flames 53-31

Warrensburg-Latham's river of points eventually washed away Moweaqua Central A & M in a 53-31 offensive cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

Warrensburg-Latham made the first move by forging a 23-5 margin over Moweaqua Central A & M after the first quarter.

Warrensburg-Latham opened a giant 37-7 gap over Moweaqua Central A & M at the intermission.

The Cardinals and the Raiders were engaged in a monstrous affair at 52-20 as the fourth quarter started.

