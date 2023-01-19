Warrensburg-Latham handles stress test to best Clinton 47-43

Warrensburg-Latham found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton 47-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham squared off with February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Warrensburg-Latham took on Altamont on January 14 at Altamont High School. For a full recap, click here.
