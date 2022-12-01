Warrensburg-Latham outlasts Decatur St. Teresa in topsy-turvy battle 50-34

Warrensburg-Latham notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Decatur St. Teresa 50-34 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa played in a 46-30 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.