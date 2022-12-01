 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Latham outlasts Decatur St. Teresa in topsy-turvy battle 50-34

Warrensburg-Latham notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Decatur St. Teresa 50-34 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa played in a 46-30 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

