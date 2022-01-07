Washington denies Canton's challenge 38-28

Riding a wave of production, Washington dunked Canton 38-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 7.
Washington opened with a 38-28 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
Recently on December 27 , Washington squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.