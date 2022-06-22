Watch now: MacArthur and St. Teresa girls basketball teams at different places this summer

DECATUR — On Wednesday, the stands were empty and the time of day was early. The game clock was running and the foul whistle was mostly swallowed, but the competition was lively as the MacArthur girls basketball team hosted an informal scrimmage against St. Teresa.

Last season, the teams met for the first time in history (MacArthur won 78-45 on Feb. 1) and the teams faced off again to work on their skills as summer officially got underway.

The teams are at very different places this summer. MacArthur is trying to reload after winning a regional championship and losing six seniors to graduation. The young Bulldogs team returns all of their starters after winning the Macon County Tournament last season.

"It is huge that we are able to return everyone," St. Teresa head coach Andrea Dorsey said. "We will make some changes and we will adjust ... everybody does. But to not have to teach those intangibles over and over is nice. The kids who have been here and who can be examples for the younger kids are huge for any program."

A high priority for MacArthur coach Sean Flaherty, the Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year the past two seasons, was working on his team's defensive strategy.

"We're still trying to tinker and figure out what kind of defense is going to work for us. We were messing with 1-2-2 a little bit," Flaherty said. "We dabbled a little bit with that at the end of last season. We have got a little zone, and we're going to probably try to pressure man some. That's what the offseason is for, tinkering and seeing what works."

'She's smooth'

MacArthur forward Christina Rice, the reigning Macon County Player of the Year, knew the ball was going to be in her hands more next season and she's been enjoying the challenge.

"I like that. It's pretty nice having control over it," Rice said. "At times, it is a little more difficult because they can double you right away. It is a good experience and it's nice to see me develop in that way."

The Generals will lean heavily on Rice. Flaherty said he sees a spot for her all over the court.

"Christina is going to have to do a little bit of everything. She's going to have to play all five spots for us, at one point or another," Flaherty said. "She is getting more and more comfortable (with the ball). She's got some grace with the ball and she's smooth. She knows how to do little pivot moves and she can read the defense and make good decisions with the basketball."

Vocal leadership

Along with Rice, Zahria Gibbs and Mekiayah Flinn make up the senior class for the Generals this season.

"What I really like this year is our leadership," Flaherty said. "Our seniors are more vocal. We've been stressing that all summer with Zahria, Christina and Mekiayah. These girls are stepping up and they've been coaching during the games. That will be critical as the season goes. Sometimes, it is easier (for the girls) to listen to them than listen to me talk.

"Zahria is going to be our defensive go-to and Mekiayah is going to be really strong taking the ball to the bucket. We're going to need her to be a strong inside/outside threat."

'Seeing some growth'

The Bulldogs return a strong core with junior point guard Joella Livingston, senior forward Jaida Taylor and sophomore Lucy Corley. Although the scores were cleared each quarter, Dorsey was happy with her team's defensive performance on Wednesday.

"We had a lot of kids who showed up defensively and did some things much better from when we played MacArthur earlier. MacArthur is a good athletic team," Dorsey said. "There were some things we wanted to do defensively and I thought we did them better today. They went after it on the ball and that is a promising thing."

The level of competition that the 3A Generals give the 1A Bulldogs is something Dorsey is eager to get more of.

"Of course you want to get better at the Xs and Os stuff, but today was just about competing. Finding the legs is a huge part, but just competing from beginning to end, no matter whether things are going well that day or not, that's the big thing," Dorsey said. "I think that's what will help us improve. We are seeing some growth this summer and certainly there is more to come. I think we're moving in the right direction, individually and as a team."

Building connections

Rice is the focal point of the Generals' offense but she is excited about building connections with her new teammates.

Freshman Lexi Meyer will step in to point guard duties for MacArthur while sisters Casey Jackson and Kylee Jackson will see more time in the starting lineup. Freshman Zyiann Anderson, who is the sister of Generals boys basketball standout Jabryn Anderson, will also be an offensive weapon for the Generals.

"Our connection is coming together well. Our starters who have been playing, we've started to build up a lot of chemistry," Rice said. "Even though some might not have play as much, we are still developing chemistry with them. It's very nice to experience and see the way that we're developing as a team."

The challenge of finding a new team identity has Rice and the team working hard this summer. The Generals head to Poplar Bluffs, Missouri, on Thursday to play in the Rib City Shootout and will get six games over the next two days.

"It feels great getting back out there. During this summer, it has been kind of hard because we lost so many seniors," Rice said. "We are developing with this new team, and from what I've seeing, we're developing very well and our potential is very high. I'm very excited to be here with those girls and be back playing and be back with my team.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

