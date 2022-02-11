Watseka designs winning blueprint on Danville 57-47

Watseka handed Danville a tough 57-47 loss in Illinois girls basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on January 31, Watseka faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Danville took on Normal on January 31 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
