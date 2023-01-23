Watseka engineers impressive victory over Westville 65-27

Watseka recorded a big victory over Westville 65-27 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Watseka and Westville squared off with January 24, 2022 at Westville High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Watseka faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 16 at Westville High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.