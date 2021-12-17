Watseka knocks out victory on Urbana 40-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Watseka spurred past Urbana 40-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Watseka fought to a 17-12 intermission margin at Urbana's expense.
Recently on December 11 , Urbana squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.