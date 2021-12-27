Waverly South County explodes on Raymond Lincolnwood 55-9

Waverly South County earned a convincing 55-9 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
Recently on December 16 , Waverly South County squared up on Litchfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Vipers a 14-2 lead over the Lancers.
The Vipers fought to a 36-6 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.
Waverly South County enjoyed a mammoth margin over Raymond Lincolnwood with a 45-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
