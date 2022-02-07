 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly South County slips past Nokomis 50-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Waverly South County to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Nokomis 50-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Nokomis started on steady ground by forging a 19-12 lead over Waverly South County at the end of the first quarter.

Nokomis came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at half over Waverly South County.

The Vipers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead over the Redskins.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Waverly South County, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on January 31 , Waverly South County squared up on Carlinville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

