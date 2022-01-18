Waverly South County sprints past Beardstown 49-36

Waverly South County collected a 49-36 victory over Beardstown in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 6, Waverly South County faced off against Riverton and Beardstown took on Petersburg PORTA on January 4 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.