Westville's convoy passes Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53-35

Riding a wave of production, Westville dunked Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Tigers fought to a 28-20 half margin at the Buffaloes' expense.
