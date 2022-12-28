 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheaton-Warrenville South dances past Springfield 43-33

  • 0

Springfield was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Wheaton-Warrenville South prevailed 43-33 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-3 advantage over Wheaton-Warrenville South as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped to a 30-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senators' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News