Wheaton-Warrenville South records sound decision over Rochester 34-28

Wheaton-Warrenville South edged Rochester in a close 34-28 encounter during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Wheaton-Warrenville South made the first move by forging a 5-4 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.

Wheaton-Warrenville South's shooting jumped to a 14-11 lead over Rochester at halftime.

Wheaton-Warrenville South's position showed as it carried a 26-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers withstood the Rockets' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

