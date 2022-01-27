Williamsville buries Maroa-Forsyth under avalanche of points 60-30

Maroa-Forsyth had no answers as Williamsville roared to a 60-30 victory on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Bullets opened with a 24-11 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
The Bullets' offense stormed to a 41-18 lead over the Trojans at the half.
Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth were engaged in a colossal affair at 57-24 as the fourth quarter started.
