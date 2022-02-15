Williamsville records sound decision over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Williamsville nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 15.
The Cyclones authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bullets 27-24 at the end of the first quarter.
Conditioning showed as Williamsville outscored Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 10-6 in the final period.
In recent action on February 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Williamsville took on Mt Pulaski on January 31 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
