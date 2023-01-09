 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op can't hang with Dieterich 49-32

Dieterich stretched out and finally snapped Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op to earn a 49-32 victory on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Dieterich and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op played in a 44-29 game on January 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 27, Dieterich faced off against Arcola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Toledo Cumberland on January 2 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For a full recap, click here.

