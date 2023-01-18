Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op dodges a bullet in win over Altamont 63-61

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op swapped jabs before dispatching Altamont 63-61 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Altamont fashioned a 32-32 stalemate through the first half.
The Hatchets fought to a 63-61 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.
In recent action on January 14, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Sullivan and Altamont took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 14 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.
