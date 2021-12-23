Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op nets nifty win over Sullivan 47-39

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op upended Sullivan for a narrow 47-39 victory on December 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
