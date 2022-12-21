Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op wallops Broadlands Heritage 48-12

Broadlands Heritage had no answers as Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op compiled a 48-12 victory on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Cerro Gordo and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Arcola on December 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
