Winnebago produces precision performance against St. Joseph-Ogden 60-25

  • 0

Winnebago painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of St. Joseph-Ogden's defense for a 60-25 win in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

Winnebago steamrolled in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a monstrous 38-15 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Winnebago roared to a 50-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

