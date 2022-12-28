Winnebago produces precision performance against St. Joseph-Ogden 60-25

Winnebago painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of St. Joseph-Ogden's defense for a 60-25 win in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

Winnebago steamrolled in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a monstrous 38-15 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Winnebago roared to a 50-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

