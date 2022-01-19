 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning recipe: Hoopeston Area broils Westville 46-28

Hoopeston Area dumped Westville 46-28 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 19.

In recent action on January 15, Westville faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

