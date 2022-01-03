Winning recipe: Litchfield broils Raymond Lincolnwood 53-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Litchfield put just enough pressure on Raymond Lincolnwood to earn a 53-38 victory on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 30, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Gillespie and Litchfield took on Decatur St Teresa on December 30 at Litchfield. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.