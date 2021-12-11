Winning recipe: Quincy Notre Dame broils Havana 57-43

Playing with a winning hand, Quincy Notre Dame trumped Havana 57-43 on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Quincy Notre Dame a 33-20 lead over Havana.
