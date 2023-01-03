 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zoom: Hillsboro leaves Riverton in its wake 66-35

  • 0

Hillsboro dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-35 win over Riverton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.

Last season, Hillsboro and Riverton squared off with December 29, 2021 at Hillsboro High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 29, Hillsboro squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News