Fathers and sons create glorious and incredible memories together.

There’s a wonderful story going on at Decatur Lutheran School Association — an undefeated team making people take notice. LSA is 28-0 heading into Wednesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal against Argenta-Oreana. Head coach Wes Littrell has done an amazing job creating culture and a style of play that has fostered winning and family.

Wes has an assistant coach that has helped him create family within the team unit. In fact, the guy sitting next to him and aiding him on the magical run is the third-winningest coach in Millikin men’s basketball history — his dad, Tim Littrell.

A Millikin Hall of Famer as a player and a college coach of great character and game IQ that is off the charts, Tim Littrell has seen the wars of a college basketball season, he’s played the basketball game at a high level himself, and been a contributor to Decatur basketball for years.

LSA is the No. 1 seed in a regional that’s as tough as barbed wire with both Cerro Gordo-Bement and St. Teresa in the field. But the defense-first “Littrell Express” is tough, unselfish and determined.

I went to observe practice the Friday before the regional. I saw the Littrells clapping, cheering and giving tough love to the LSA players.

Tim walked over and we hugged, then he grabbed two folding chairs and told me the tale of a father’s love for his son and the basketball team he’s driving to new heights.

Tim is a cancer-surviving warrior and proud grandfather who said as a coach the key is staying in the moment and remembering why you do it. For Tim, that motivation has changed.

“It’s not about the coaching, it’s about the quality time,” he said.

He said the basketball team they inherited was inexperienced — they had to mold it into a defense-first unit that played unselfish basketball. That’s been the key to the undefeated run.

But Tim said there’s another person who also deserves credit — his wife Jenny, who not only raised Wes into a great man but was an amazing and undeterred caregiver through Tim’s cancer tribulations. He said his wife’s love, courage and commitment are what put him back on the gym floor to be with his son.

Tim said surviving cancer has caused him to stop and notice things like flowers and their beauty. We both reflected on seeing things we used to walk by and now we stop and look at them with respect and reverence. Both of us teared up as I listened to him talk about a tough love that is forged and welded together, not made in feathery pillow factories.

His pride in the LSA basketball team was clear as we watched the players run through scrimmage and drills. He pointed out his basketball team’s leaders, then slide right back into the pride he has in his family. He spoke of the preciousness of the moment — the opportunity in now and embracing it.

We watched the team running up and down the court. No one was moping, looking at their friends in the hallway or rushing to grab their cell phones. That team listened. The players were enjoying the now and creating a tough-knit, tungsten steel family — just like the family Tim Littrell developed with his own wonderful wife and children.

For teams playing against the Littrell-coached Lions, here’s what you’ll face: A team that lives possession to possession, that’s all in, full tilt, and will bring defense, class, dignity and a family’s incredible love. They may hit the wall, but their coaching and pit crew will get the wrecked car back in the race.

