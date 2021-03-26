Hale: 'Dedication, determination and desire' are the cornerstones for Decatur Christian girls basketball and coach Mikayla Lehman

In the DCS layup line was a small number of players attempting to complete layups. It was a series of makes and misses, just like any layup line in America. Then I saw Irina Yeakley — a player in the Decatur Christian line warming up with a prosthetic leg and a hand that was impaired. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her. I watched with amazement as she dribbled, weaved and put up shots.

I watched Yeakley standing out there working to prepare and compete with a heart the size of the basketball she was dribbling. She was unafraid and openly undeterred in her attempt to compete. She was also a great player.

I turned to look at Lehman to see how she handled the situation and I saw a coach with a “find a way” demeanor that lifted me. No excuses given and no excuses accepted. I saw leadership, greatness, courage, determination and inclusiveness — those are the reasons you coach. To be honest, I saw the reasons you should get out of bed in the morning.

I watched Lehman coach with joy and grace, even through the adversity and the struggle of building her program. I found myself wondering: What were the pillars and foundation she laid out to brace her in the storms?

"Dedication, determination and desire," Lehman said. She only wants people with her who are all in.