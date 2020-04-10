Herald & Review All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2019-20

He had the single-highest scoring game in the area this year with 51 against Mattoon and was one of the best scorers in the area at 22.7 points. He shot 35.4 percent on 3-points and averaged 5.2 rebounds for the Tornadoes.

Kaden Froebe (Sr., G), Lincoln

Froebe was a key player on a dominant Lincoln team that ran roughshod over its opponents. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Railers all while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent on 3-pointers. He's committed to Division II Missouri S&T.

Second Team

Jaccob Dust (Sr., F), Effingham St. Anthony

Dust scored in double figures in every game for a St. Anthony team that was one of the best in Class 1A. Dust averaged 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds and was one of the best low post players in the area.

Jacob Paradee (Sr., G), Central A&M

One of the fiercest competitors around, Paradee sacrificed some of his offensive game for strong regular season and deep postseason run. He averaged 11.9 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists to facilitate a high-octane offense. He was also one of the top defenders in the area.