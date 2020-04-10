Herald & Review All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2019-20

First Team
Connor Heaton (Sr., G), Central A&M
Heaton is the Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second time in three years and recently committed to play at Illinois Wesleyan University. Heaton as a big reason the Raiders went to their third straight sectional. He emerged as the team's closer and averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists and 3.4 steals while shooting 59.4 percent on two-point attempts.
Griffin Andricks (Sr., F), Central A&M
One of the toughest players to cover in the area, Andricks was automatic in the paint and a shot-blocking presence while also stepping out as a knock-down 3-point shooter. He averaged 18.6 points and 10.3 rebounds and shot 45.6 percent on triples. He's committed to Olivet Nazarene University and was one of the core pieces of a dominant Central A&M team.
Jalen Quinn (So., G), Tuscola
Quinn took a major jump in his sophomore season and is being recruited by Power Five Division I programs. He's got a great ability to attack the rim and averaged 21 points to go with 7.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He was first-team all-state by the Associated Press and an All-Central Illinois Conference selection.
Jase Bergschneider (Sr., G), Taylorville
He had the single-highest scoring game in the area this year with 51 against Mattoon and was one of the best scorers in the area at 22.7 points. He shot 35.4 percent on 3-points and averaged 5.2 rebounds for the Tornadoes.
Kaden Froebe (Sr., G), Lincoln
Froebe was a key player on a dominant Lincoln team that ran roughshod over its opponents. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Railers all while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent on 3-pointers. He's committed to Division II Missouri S&T.
Second Team
Jaccob Dust (Sr., F), Effingham St. Anthony
Dust scored in double figures in every game for a St. Anthony team that was one of the best in Class 1A. Dust averaged 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds and was one of the best low post players in the area.
Jacob Paradee (Sr., G), Central A&M
One of the fiercest competitors around, Paradee sacrificed some of his offensive game for strong regular season and deep postseason run. He averaged 11.9 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists to facilitate a high-octane offense. He was also one of the top defenders in the area.
Carter Sabol (Sr., F), Nokomis
Sabol could dominate in the paint and step outside to get mid-range and 3-point shots up. He's been a force for Nokomis for years and averaged 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
Noah Livingston (Jr., G), Casey-Westfield
He led Casey in scoring with 16.3 points, assists with 3.2 and steals with 1.5 to go with five rebounds per game. Livingston helped the Warriors win a Class 1A regional championship and was a first-team all-conference selection. He scored a season-high 31 points against Marshall.
Parker Wolfe (Jr., G), Effingham
Wolfe was one of the best scorers in the Apollo Conference and helped the Hearts to a 19-13 record. He averaged 21.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers. He improved his scoring per game by 10 points compared to last season while assuming a bigger role in the offense and had a season-high 40 points against Mahomet-Seymour.
Third Team
Cameron Sharp, (Sr., G), Okaw Valley
Andrew Ambrose (Jr., F), Pana
Aidan Jaraus (Sr., G), Altamont
Brendan Flanagan (Jr., G), Olney
Kyle Schafer (Sr., F), Newton
Honorable mention
Kendell Alderman, Ramsey; Logan Antrim (Jr., G), Effingham St. Anthony; Garrett Austin (Sr., G), Vandalia; Jacob Baron (Sr.), St. Elmo/Brownstown; Sam Bradbury (So., C), Mattoon; Hunter Brandt (Sr., F), South Central; Brycen Burgener (Sr., G), Central A&M; Brennyn Cutts (Jr., F), Cumberland; Kaden Eirhart (Jr., G), Altamont; Bryce Edmiston (Sr., G), Pana; Will Ewald (Sr., G), Lincoln; Kaden Feagin (Fr., G), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Luke Fleener (Sr.), Louisville North Clay;
Hugo Garza (Sr., F), Arcola; Andy Goldsborough (Sr.), St. Elmo/Brownstown; Eli Hagerman (Jr., G), Okaw Valley; Mitch Hardiek (Sr.), Teutopolis; Grant Hardwick (Jr.), Tuscola; Collin Hartke, Dieterich; Ross Hemmen (Jr., F), Cumberland; Zeke Hickman (Jr., G), Clinton; Jackson Hills (C), Casey-Westfield; Jack Hoene (Sr., G), Effingham St. Anthony; Caleb Hurt (Sr., F), Charleston; Connor Hutchins (Sr., F), Central A&M;
Tyson Jones (Sr.), Louisville North Clay; Garrett Kepley (Sr.), Monticello; Jacob Kibler (Sr., F), Tuscola; Wes Kile (Sr., G), Pana; Brandon Kretzinger (Sr., G), Mount Pulaski; Derek Kuhl, Dieterich; Kade Kull (Jr., G), Shelbyville; Jonah Lauff (Sr., F), Pana; Cade Landrus (Jr., G), Charleston; Daniel Lucas (So., F), Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City; Isaac Miller (Sr., G), Charleston; Paci McClure (So., G), Neoga;
Cole Niebrugge, Dieterich; Austin Plank (Jr., G), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Ian Plank (Jr., G), Sullivan; Jamison Rocke (Jr., G), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Trevor Roy (Sr., G), Neoga; Dylan Singleton (Jr., G), Lincoln; Drake Spracklen (Sr., G), Pana; Cam'Ron Thomas (Jr.), Mattoon; Nate Thompson (Jr., F), Effingham; Gavin Wernsing (So.), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Evan Wermert (Jr.), T-Town; Kameron Whiteman (Sr., G), Lincoln; Keenin Willshire (So., F), South Central.
