Herald & Review All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21
1ST TEAM

Jalen Quinn

Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists last season. 

Jalen Quinn (Jr., G.), Tuscola

Quinn is the 2020-21 H&R All-Area Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-Central Illinois Conference selection. He averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season. Among the top point guard recruits in Illinois, Quinn, a junior, has six Division I college offers so far.

Parker Wolfe (Sr., G), Effingham

Wolfe was a prolific scorer last season and led the area in scoring with 26 points per game. He led the Flaming Hearts to a 17-1 record and was named to the first team CIC All-Conference team. Wolfe will be playing for Illinois Wesleyan next season.

Nathan Thompson (Sr., F), Effingham

Thompson was the 1-2 punch for Effingham with Wolfe last season that led the team to an Apollo Conference title. The Hearts forward averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game and he will join Illinois College next season.

Dylan Singleton

Lincoln's Dylan Singleton (3) averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game last season. 

Dylan Singleton (Sr., G), Lincoln

The Railers senior guard averaged just under 20 points per game and added 5.5. rebounds and 4.1 assists. A first team Apollo All-Conference pick, he was a special mention on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. Singleton will play at Missouri S&T next season.

Evan Wermert (Sr., G/F), Teutopolis

T-Town filled their short schedule with Class 3A opponents and Wermert excelled under the tough competition by averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The first-team Apollo Conference selection made 47.6% of his 3-point attempts.

Kaden Eirhart (Sr., G), Altamont

Eirhart earned his National Trail Most Valuable Player award this season with an average 19.5 points per game. He added four rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and made 86% of his free throw attempts.

Ian Plank (Sr., G), Sullivan

Plank was a first-team CIC All-Conference selection and led the Redskins in every key offensive category. The senior averaged 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals a game.

2ND TEAM

Jamison Rocke

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Jamison Rocke (4) averaged 14.7 points and 3.8 assists last season. 

Jamison Rocke (Sr.), ALAH

As the Knights' senior point guard, Rocke led his team to a 12-2, 8-1 Lincoln Prairie record this season. He led the team in scoring and assists with 14.7 points per game and 3.8 assists per game. 

Andrew Ambrose

Pana's Andrew Ambrose averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. 

Andrew Ambrose (Sr., F), Pana

Ambrose was the Panthers’ captain and averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He shot 58% from the field and was named to the South Central Conference All-Conference first-team. An opposing coach described him as “the best big we faced this year.”

Eli Hagerman (Sr., PG), Okaw Valley

As the Timberwolves point guard, Hagerman had his team 7-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference competition this season. He was also a unanimous LPC All-Conference first team selection. 

Ben Cresap (Jr., G), Monticello

Cresap averaged 15 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, along with 2.6 assists per game. A Illini Prairie All-Conference first-team selection, he was a 78% free throw maker and averaged 2.7 steals a game.

Kade Kull

Shelbyville's Kade Kull (30) heads to the basket in the third quarter against Meridian.

Kade Kull (Jr., G), Shelbyville

Kull was a scoring machine for the Rams as he continues to climb the all-time Shelbyville scoring list. Kull dropped 30 points against CIC-champs Meridian and was a unanimous first-team CIC All-Conference member.

Connor Brown (Jr., F), Cerro Gordo/Bement

Brown was a first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference pick and averaged a double-double for the Broncos last season with 18 points and 12 rebounds a game. In total, he had 14 double-doubles last season.

Logan Antrim, (Sr.), Effingham St. Anthony

Antrim made the most of his senior season as the Bulldogs were National Trail Conference champions with a perfect 8-0 record. The senior was named as a first-team NTC All-Conference selection.

Sam Bradbury

Mattoon's Sam Bradbury (23) continued to be a force under the basket for the Green Wave last season. 

Sam Bradbury (Jr., C), Mattoon

Bradbury had the Green Wave reaching new heights this season, including leading Mattoon to a 35-32 win over Lincoln, its first defeat of the Railers since 1982.

3RD TEAM

Grant Hardwick

Tuscola's Grant Hardwick (4) averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game last season. 

Grant Hardwick (Jr., G), Tuscola

Hardwick averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game for the Warriors last season and was named to the CIC All-Conference second team.

Grant Davis (Sr., G), Mount Pulaski

Davis has been a three-year starter for the Hilltoppers and he averaged 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He was a 3-point threat making 44% of his attempts (27-for-62) last season.

Dylan Ginalick (Jr., G), Monticello

Ginalick had a strong junior season, averaging 13.6 and 4.3 rebounds per game. An Illini Prairie All-Conference second-team pick, he made 48% of his field goal attempts and, from the charity stripe, he made 76% of his attempts.

Kadin Feagin

ALAH's Kaden Feagin (24) averaged 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. 

Kaden Feagin (So., G), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Feagin is multi-sport standout with football offers from the University of Illinois and Rutgers. On the hardwood, Feagin averaged 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Lincoln Prairie Conference champion Knights.

Brendan Schoonover (Jr., G), Pana

As Pana’s point guard, Schoonover averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 points per game. He was also a defensive force with 3.1 steals a game for the 14-3 Panthers team.

HONORABLE MENTION

JD Benson (Sr.), Cerro Gordo-Bement; Cooper Bergstrom (Jr.), Mattoon; Craig Croy (Jr.), Effingham St. Anthony; Cole Cunningham (Sr.), Tuscola; Jacob Edmondson (Sr., G), Monticello; Layton Ellis (Sr.), Sullivan; Lane Funneman (Sr.), Pana; Kevin Garza (Sr.), Arcola; Jordan Hardiek (Sr.), Teutopolis; Zeke Hickman (Sr.), Clinton; Wyatt Hilligoss, (So.), ALAH; Landon Hullinger (Sr., G), Lincoln; Noah Klimpel, (Jr.), Altamont;

Tyson Montgomery (Jr.), Okaw Valley; Lane Murphy (Jr., G), Mount Pulaski; Braden Nichols (Fr.), Shelbyville; Austin Plank (Sr.), ALAH; Jessee Quick (Sr.), Cerro Gordo/Bement; Luke Rogers (Sr.), Cerro-Gordo, Bememt; Zach Rogers (Sr.), Cerro Gordo-Bement; Wyatt Romine (Sr.), ALAH; Colin Schmitz (Jr., G), Pana; Wyatt Shirley (Sr.), Taylorville; Ross Sloan (Sr.), Central A&M; Cory Spour (Sr., G), Charleston; Jacob Stoneburner (Sr., G), Effingham; Samuel Vonderheide (Jr., G), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Cam’ron Thomas (Sr.), Mattoon; Kennan Walsh (Sr.), Effingham St. Anthony; Gavin Wernsing (Jr.), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Austin Wittenberg (So.), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Garrrett Wolfe (So.), Effingham.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

