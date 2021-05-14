Herald & Review All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21

1ST TEAM

Jalen Quinn (Jr., G.), Tuscola

Quinn is the 2020-21 H&R All-Area Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-Central Illinois Conference selection. He averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season. Among the top point guard recruits in Illinois, Quinn, a junior, has six Division I college offers so far.

Parker Wolfe (Sr., G), Effingham

Wolfe was a prolific scorer last season and led the area in scoring with 26 points per game. He led the Flaming Hearts to a 17-1 record and was named to the first team CIC All-Conference team. Wolfe will be playing for Illinois Wesleyan next season.

Nathan Thompson (Sr., F), Effingham

Thompson was the 1-2 punch for Effingham with Wolfe last season that led the team to an Apollo Conference title. The Hearts forward averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game and he will join Illinois College next season.

Dylan Singleton (Sr., G), Lincoln