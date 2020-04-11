Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First Team

R.J. Walker (Jr., G), Eisenhower

Walker missed six games because of an ankle injury, but when he was on the floor he was a difference maker and is the Macon County Player of the Year. He averaged 16.7 points — third highest in the CS8 — and led the Panthers with 3.1 steals per game and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers.

Qua Smith (Jr., G), MacArthur

Smith broke on to the scene this season for a young, injury-riddled Generals team. He ran the offense while averaging 13.3 points, four assists and 4.3 rebounds on the way to a regional championship. His height helps him see over defenders as a facilitator.

Terron Reed (Jr., G), St. Teresa

Reed made an immediate impact in his first year at St. Teresa after transferring from Eisenhower. His ability to control the floor allowed the Bulldogs to play up-tempo. Reed could break down a defender, drive to the lane and either lay it up or kick out to an open shooter. He averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 assists.

Graham Meisenhelter (So., G), Meridian