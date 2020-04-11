You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2019-20
First Team

R.J. Walker (Jr., G), Eisenhower

Walker missed six games because of an ankle injury, but when he was on the floor he was a difference maker and is the Macon County Player of the Year. He averaged 16.7 points — third highest in the CS8 — and led the Panthers with 3.1 steals per game and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers.

GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-030.JPG

Eisenhower guard R.J. Walker missed six games with an injury, but his all-around game was huge for Eisenhower this season and he's the Macon County Player of the Year.

Qua Smith (Jr., G), MacArthur 

Smith broke on to the scene this season for a young, injury-riddled Generals team. He ran the offense while averaging 13.3 points, four assists and 4.3 rebounds on the way to a regional championship. His height helps him see over defenders as a facilitator.

Smith_Qua 1 03.11.20.JPG (copy)

MacArthur's Qua Smith (12) was a steady force for the team this season from his point guard spot.

Terron Reed (Jr., G), St. Teresa

Reed made an immediate impact in his first year at St. Teresa after transferring from Eisenhower. His ability to control the floor allowed the Bulldogs to play up-tempo. Reed could break down a defender, drive to the lane and either lay it up or kick out to an open shooter. He averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 assists.

reed-terron-020520.JPG (copy)

St. Teresa junior Terron Reed (5) made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs in his first year on the team with his ability to create his own shots and shots for others.

Graham Meisenhelter (So., G), Meridian

Meisenhelter had a big season for a 19-win Meridian team to follow up on a good freshman year. He averaged 16.5 points to lead the team in addition to 6.1 rebounds per game. He was crafty at getting to the hoop and played bigger than his frame on the glass.

meisenhelter_graham-121419 (copy)

Meridian guard Graham Meisenhelter (22) led the young, but talented Hawks in scoring.

Brylan Phillips (So., G), Eisenhower

Phillips was more comfortable in his second varsity season and it showed on the floor. He was a willing passer, averaging 4.6 assists, and could also score at all three levels, averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers. He stepped his game up in Walker's six-game absence.

Phillips_Brylan 1 01.31.20.JPG (copy)

Eisenhower's Brylan Phillips (3) settled into the varsity game as a sophomore and increased his scoring from a year ago.

Second Team

Teandre Woodland (G), MacArthur

Averaged 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Generals, one of the few players to average double-figure scoring.

GALLERY-Eisenhower-at-MacArthur-005-022120.JPG (copy)

MacArthur guard Teandre Woodland (2) was one of only a few players on the team to average double figures.

Cam Rowe (Sr., G), Eisenhower 

Played like his hair was on fire, diving for loose balls and throwing crafty passes to open shooters. Was one of three guards to control the offense and is one of the best dribblers in Macon County.

Rowe_Cam 1 01.31.20.JPG (copy)

Cam Rowe was electric with the ball in his hand, and one of the best dribblers in Macon County.

Jason Peeler (Sr., G), LSA

Led LSA in every meaningful category after transferring from MacArthur and averaged 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Nick Spannaus (Jr., F), MacArthur

An injury cost him 14 games, but he was really good in the games he played, averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds as a hyper-athletic post player.

Spannaus_Nick 2 03.11.20.JPG (copy)

MacArthur's Nick Spannaus (22) missed 14 games but was a clear factor when he played, averaging double figures.

Jacob Jones (Sr., F), Meridian 

Probably the strongest player on the team, Jones did a little bit of everything, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hawks as an elder-statesman on the team. 

Honorable mention

Connor Brown (So.), Cerro Gordo-Bement; Anthony Campbell (Jr., F), Maroa-Forsyth; Jaheim Campbell (Sr., G), MacArthur; Jackson Cook (Jr., G), Warrensburg-Latham; Brody Danner (Jr., G), St. Teresa; Andy Hardin (Sr.,), Warrensburg-Latham; Drew Hurelbrink (So., F), Meridian; Drew London (Jr., G), Mount Zion;

Connor Moore, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Jesse Quick (Jr.), Cerro Gordo-Bement; Karon Shelley (So., G), Eisenhower; Christain Stoner (Jr., F), St. Teresa; Ethan Willoughby (So.), Maroa-Forsyth; Ethan Yaroch (So., F), Warrensburg-Latham.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

