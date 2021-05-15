Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21

1ST TEAM
Graham Meisenhelter (Jr., G), Meridian
Meisenhelter is the 2020-21 H&R Macon County Player of the Year and a unanimous first team CIC All-Conference selection. He averaged 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as the Hawks won their first CIC title in program history.
R.J. Walker (Sr., G), Eisenhower
Walker climbed up the Panthers all-time scoring list to the No. 2 spot this season and with a longer season could have made a run at No. 1. The senior was a Central State 8 All-Conference selection and is headed to the University of Idaho next season.
Brylan Phillips (Jr., G), MacArthur
An opposing coach described Phillips as the “best point guard in the area.” He earned that praise averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Generals last season. He was also named a Central State 8 All-Conference pick.
Jackson Cook (Sr., G), Warrensburg-Latham
Cook brought a complete offensive and defensive game as team leader for the Cardinals. A unanimous CIC first-time selection, the senior averaged 13.5 points and four assistant per game last season.
Jabryn Anderson (Jr., G/F), MacArthur
It was easy to see why Anderson grabbed a lot more playing time this season for the Generals as he became a dangerous outside shooting threat. A CS8 All-Conference selection, Anderson averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season.
2ND TEAM
Egan Franzen (Jr., G), Maroa-Forsyth
Franzen led the Trojans in scoring and points last season with 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and he was named to the Sangamo All-Conference second-team.
Nick Spannaus (Sr., F), MacArthur
Spannaus was a key weapon at the post this season for the Generals and averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. He will be headed to Culver-Stockton College next season to continue his basketball career.
M.J. Murphy (Fr., G), Warrensburg-Latham
Murphy had a strong freshman campaign, becoming one of the top defenders in the CIC. He also averaged 13.7 points per game for the Cardinals.
Zahki Hayes (Jr., G), St. Teresa
Hayes was the emotional center for the Bulldogs who brought energy and big-scoring potential this season. The junior was named a first-team all-CIC selection.
Drew Hurelbrink (Jr., F), Meridian
Hurelbrink was a force under the basket for the CIC-champion Hawks last season. The junior averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds last season and was a CIC second-team All-Conference selection.
Landon Lawson (Jr., G), Argenta-Oreana
Lawson was a solid scorer for the Bombers this season with 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The junior made 78% of his free throw shots (18-for-23) this season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Matthias Adams (Jr.), Mount Zion; Ryan Bartley (Sr.), MacArthur; KJ Bond (Jr., F), Eisenhower; Riley Day (Jr., G), Meridian; Owen Floyd (Sr.), Sangamon Valley; Christion Harper (So., F), St. Teresa; Gannon Harshman (Jr.), LSA; Ethan Jackson (Sr., G.), Maroa-Forsyth; Eric Livingston (Sr., F), MacArthur; Chord Miller (Sr.), St. Teresa; Grant Meisenhelter (Jr., G), Meridian; Mekhi Phillips (Jr., G), MacArthur; Jaquan Ratliff (Sr., G), Eisenhower; Jacob Six (Jr.), Warrensburg-Latham; Qua Smith (Sr., G), MacArthur; Sammy Tapscott (Sr.), St. Teresa.
