Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21

It was easy to see why Anderson grabbed a lot more playing time this season for the Generals as he became a dangerous outside shooting threat. A CS8 All-Conference selection, Anderson averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season.

2ND TEAM

Egan Franzen (Jr., G), Maroa-Forsyth

Franzen led the Trojans in scoring and points last season with 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and he was named to the Sangamo All-Conference second-team.

Nick Spannaus (Sr., F), MacArthur

Spannaus was a key weapon at the post this season for the Generals and averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. He will be headed to Culver-Stockton College next season to continue his basketball career.

M.J. Murphy (Fr., G), Warrensburg-Latham

Murphy had a strong freshman campaign, becoming one of the top defenders in the CIC. He also averaged 13.7 points per game for the Cardinals.

Zahki Hayes (Jr., G), St. Teresa

Hayes was the emotional center for the Bulldogs who brought energy and big-scoring potential this season. The junior was named a first-team all-CIC selection.