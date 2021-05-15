 Skip to main content
Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21
Herald & Review All-Macon County Boys Basketball Team for 2020-21

1ST TEAM

Graham Meisenhelter

Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter (22) averaged 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season. 

Graham Meisenhelter (Jr., G), Meridian

Meisenhelter is the 2020-21 H&R Macon County Player of the Year and a unanimous first team CIC All-Conference selection. He averaged 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as the Hawks won their first CIC title in program history.

RJ Walker

Eisenhower's RJ Walker (1) became the Panther's No. 2 all-time leading scorer this season. 

R.J. Walker (Sr., G), Eisenhower

Walker climbed up the Panthers all-time scoring list to the No. 2 spot this season and with a longer season could have made a run at No. 1. The senior was a Central State 8 All-Conference selection and is headed to the University of Idaho next season.

Brylan Phillips

MacArthur's Brylan Phillips (2) averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists last season. 

Brylan Phillips (Jr., G), MacArthur

An opposing coach described Phillips as the “best point guard in the area.” He earned that praise averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Generals last season. He was also named a Central State 8 All-Conference pick.

Jackson Cook

Warrensburg-Latham's Jackson Cook (3) averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists per game last season. 

Jackson Cook (Sr., G), Warrensburg-Latham

Cook brought a complete offensive and defensive game as team leader for the Cardinals. A unanimous CIC first-time selection, the senior averaged 13.5 points and four assistant per game last season.

Jabryn Anderson

Jabryn Anderson (3) was a 3-point threat for the Generals last season and averaged 13.4 points per game. 

Jabryn Anderson (Jr., G/F), MacArthur

It was easy to see why Anderson grabbed a lot more playing time this season for the Generals as he became a dangerous outside shooting threat. A CS8 All-Conference selection, Anderson averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season.

2ND TEAM

Egan Franzen (Jr., G), Maroa-Forsyth

Franzen led the Trojans in scoring and points last season with 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and he was named to the Sangamo All-Conference second-team.

Nick Spannaus

MacArthur's Nick Spannaus (22) averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in his senior season. 

Nick Spannaus (Sr., F), MacArthur

Spannaus was a key weapon at the post this season for the Generals and averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. He will be headed to Culver-Stockton College next season to continue his basketball career.

MJ Murphy

Warrensburg-Latham's MJ Murphy averaged 13.7 points per game as a freshman this season. 

M.J. Murphy (Fr., G), Warrensburg-Latham

Murphy had a strong freshman campaign, becoming one of the top defenders in the CIC. He also averaged 13.7 points per game for the Cardinals.

Zahki Hayes

St. Teresa junior Zahki Hayes kept the Bulldogs energized this season. 

Zahki Hayes (Jr., G), St. Teresa

Hayes was the emotional center for the Bulldogs who brought energy and big-scoring potential this season. The junior was named a first-team all-CIC selection.

Drew Hurelbrink

Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink (14) averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season. 

Drew Hurelbrink (Jr., F), Meridian

Hurelbrink was a force under the basket for the CIC-champion Hawks last season. The junior averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds last season and was a CIC second-team All-Conference selection.

Landon Lawson (Jr., G), Argenta-Oreana

Lawson was a solid scorer for the Bombers this season with 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The junior made 78% of his free throw shots (18-for-23) this season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Matthias Adams (Jr.), Mount Zion; Ryan Bartley (Sr.), MacArthur; KJ Bond (Jr., F), Eisenhower; Riley Day (Jr., G), Meridian; Owen Floyd (Sr.), Sangamon Valley; Christion Harper (So., F), St. Teresa; Gannon Harshman (Jr.), LSA; Ethan Jackson (Sr., G.), Maroa-Forsyth; Eric Livingston (Sr., F), MacArthur; Chord Miller (Sr.), St. Teresa; Grant Meisenhelter (Jr., G), Meridian; Mekhi Phillips (Jr., G), MacArthur; Jaquan Ratliff (Sr., G), Eisenhower; Jacob Six (Jr.), Warrensburg-Latham; Qua Smith (Sr., G), MacArthur; Sammy Tapscott (Sr.), St. Teresa.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

