Herald & Review All-Macon County Girls Basketball Team for 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

First Team

Quincenia Jackson (Jr., F), MacArthur

The Macon County Player of the Year for the second straight year was the most dominant post player in the area, averaging 18 points, 12.5 rebounds, three steals all while shooting 75 percent from the field. Jackson elevated her game from an already strong sophomore season and was often double- or triple-teamed during games this season.

Taya Davis (Jr., G), MacArthur

Davis is both quick and a slick dribbler, allowing her to get past most defenders. She averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 assists while running the offense for the Generals. She was special mention IBCA all-state. Defensively, she averaged 3.2 steals and was key in the team's press defense.

Ashlyn Sturdy (Sr., G) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley