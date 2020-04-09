You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review All-Macon County Girls Basketball Team for 2019-20
Herald & Review All-Macon County Girls Basketball Team for 2019-20

First Team

Quincenia Jackson (Jr., F), MacArthur

The Macon County Player of the Year for the second straight year was the most dominant post player in the area, averaging 18 points, 12.5 rebounds, three steals all while shooting 75 percent from the field. Jackson elevated her game from an already strong sophomore season and was often double- or triple-teamed during games this season. 

Jackson_Quincenia 1 02.20.20.JPG (copy)

MacArthur's Quincencia Jackson (15) was dominant this season, and averaged a double-double while shooting 75 percent from the field. 

Taya Davis (Jr., G), MacArthur

Davis is both quick and a slick dribbler, allowing her to get past most defenders. She averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 assists while running the offense for the Generals. She was special mention IBCA all-state. Defensively, she averaged 3.2 steals and was key in the team's press defense.

Davis_Taya 1 02.20.20.JPG (copy)

MacArthur's Taya Davis (14) was the leading force on the perimeter for the Generals and used her quickness and dribbling ability to get to the hoop with ease.

Ashlyn Sturdy (Sr., G) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Sturdy continued to carry the offensive load for the Tornadoes and scored 19.3 points to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. On defense, she averaged 3.8 steals. She's committed to play basketball at Millikin next season after a stellar four years for TCSV.

Sturdy_Ashlyn 01.09.20.JPG (copy)

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley's Ashlyn Sturdy (5) has had a dominant career for the Tornadoes and was the catalyst for the team from scoring to passing to rebounding to defense.

Addison Newbon (Jr., F), St. Teresa

One of the top post players in the county, Newbon led the Bulldogs to a sectional championship game and to a CIC Tournament championship a share of the regular season title. She averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 47 percent from the field while recording 3.4 steals per game. 

Newbon_Addison 1 02.17.20.JPG (copy)

Addison Newbon led St. Teresa in scoring and was a big reason why the Bulldogs advanced to a Class 1A sectional championship game.

Kyla Jones (Sr., F), Eisenhower

Jones dominated for a Panthers team that struggled to get going this season. She was a force offensively and defensively. Jones averaged 15.9 points and 12 rebounds in 27 games. Defensively, she was a wall at the rim, averaging 5.3 blocks to go with 1.9 steals.

Jackson_Quincenia 2 12.28.19.JPG (copy)

Though Eisenhower struggled, Kyla Jones, right, averaged a double-double this season and more than five blocks per game.

Second Team

Addie Fyke (Sr., G), St. Teresa

The second-leading scorer on the Bulldogs, Fyke had the ability to take over games and averaged 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers to go with 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals.

Fyke_Addie 01.28.20.JPG (copy)

Addie Fyke showed an ability to control the St. Teresa offense and was tough to stop when she made a move towards the rim.

Brittney Oakley (Sr., G), Warrensburg-Latham

Oakley was key in helping the Cardinals win their first regional championship since 20000.

Oakley_Brittney 02.17.20.JPG (copy)

Warrensburg-Latham's Brittney Oakley (10) helped the Cardinals snap a regional championship drought.

Lainie Wolter (Sr., G), Mount Zion

Wolter broke her own program single-season assist record with 140 and a 22-year single-season steals record with 124. She averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Wolter_Lainie 1 01.16.20.JPG (copy)

Lainie Wolter did a little bit of everything for Mount Zion from being the team's leading scorer to breaking her own single-season program assist record and breaking a 22-year-old record for steals in a single season.

Emma Ewing (Sr., G), Mount Zion

The team's second-leading scorer was also one of the top rebounding guards in the county. She averaged 12.6 points with 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 47 percent on 3-pointers.

Ewing_Emma 6 01.16.20.JPG (copy)

If Mount Zion needed a bucket, Emma Ewing generally delivered. She's also one of the top rebounding guards in the area.

Gabby Williams (Sr., F), Argenta-Oreana

Williams was the most important piece on the Bombers' roster, averaging 13.4 points and 11 rebounds all while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers. She finished her career with 1,065 rebounds.

Honorable mention

Allison Campbell (Sr., G), TCSV; Sarah Finley (Fr., C), TCSV; Jurnee Flournoy (Sr., G), MacArthur; Taylor Fox (Sr., G), Mount Zion; Emily Johnson (Jr.), Meridian; Hallie Mitchell (Jr., F), Maroa-Forsyth; Brooke Oakley (So., F), Warrensburg-Latham; Sade Oladipupo (Sr., G), St. Teresa; Amaria Pender (So. G), MacArthur; Essence Richardson (Jr.) Eisenhower; Ariana Riley (So., F), MacArthur; Allie Robinson (Sr., G), Maroa-Forsyth; Tatum Young (Fr. G), Maroa-Forsyth.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

