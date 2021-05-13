Herald & Review All-Macon County Girls Basketball Team for 2020-21

1ST TEAM

Quincenia Jackson, (Sr., F), MacArthur

Jackson is the all-time leading scorer in MacArthur program history with more than 1,500 points and shot an outstanding 69% from the field while being double and triple teamed all season. She averaged a double-double with 16.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. She was named an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State team member and was a Central State 8 All-Conference first-team team selection.

Taya Davis (Sr., G), MacArthur

The Generals standout point guard averaged 14.8 points, six assists and 2.9 points per game this season. Davis cracked the 1,000 career point mark and was named a Central Sate 8 All-Conference first-team selection. A great playmaker, the senior led the team in minutes and was one of the toughest defenders in the area.

Addison Newbon (Sr., F), St. Teresa