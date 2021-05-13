Herald & Review All-Macon County Girls Basketball Team for 2020-21

1ST TEAM
Quincenia Jackson, (Sr., F), MacArthur
Jackson is the all-time leading scorer in MacArthur program history with more than 1,500 points and shot an outstanding 69% from the field while being double and triple teamed all season. She averaged a double-double with 16.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. She was named an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State team member and was a Central State 8 All-Conference first-team team selection.
Taya Davis (Sr., G), MacArthur
The Generals standout point guard averaged 14.8 points, six assists and 2.9 points per game this season. Davis cracked the 1,000 career point mark and was named a Central Sate 8 All-Conference first-team selection. A great playmaker, the senior led the team in minutes and was one of the toughest defenders in the area.
Addison Newbon (Sr., F), St. Teresa
Addison was the key weapon for the Bulldogs and averaged 27.4 point per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 2.6 steals per game. She was selected as an IBCA All State Team member for the third year in a row. She finished fourth on St. Teresa’s scoring list with 1,519 total points in thee and a quarter seasons. Newbon will continue her basketball career at Culver-Stockton College.
Denver Anderson, (Fr., G), Mount Zion
Anderson stepped into the Braves point guard spot this season as a freshman and was named first team CIC All-Conference selection. She made a big splash by averaging 15.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Hallie Mitchell (Sr., G.), Maroa-Forsyth
Mitchell had a strong senior season for the Trojans by averaging 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game. She was also named a second-team Sangamo All-Conference selection. A multi-sport star, Mitchell will be playing softball for the University of Kentucky next season.
2ND TEAM
Hayley Diveley (Sr., G) MacArthur
Diveley developed into a 3-point threat for MacArthur this season, taking the pressure off Jackson and Davis. She averaged 9.9 points per game and drained 26 3s on the short spring season.
Sarah Finley, (So., C), Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Even regularly facing double and triple teams, Finely was Tri-City's leading scorer with 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She was also a MSM Conference All-Conference second team selection.
Leah Adlaf, (So, G), Maroa-Forsyth
In her sophomore campaign, Adlaf averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game for the Trojans and was dangerous from the charity stripe, where she made 75% of her attempts.
Brooke Oakley, (Jr., F) Warrensburg-Latham
A CIC All-Conference second team selection, Oakley was the leading scorer for the Cardinals and a strong presence in the post.
Emily Johnson (Sr., G), Meridian
Johnson was the Hawks' sharp-shooting 3-point threat this season. She connected on 42 of her 84 attempts from behind the arc (50%) and was named a CIC second-team All-Conference selection.
Juju Mize (So., G), LSA
Although she stands at 5-4, Mize still makes a big impression on the court. The sophomore led the Lions in scoring with 10 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Birschbach (Sr.), St. Teresa; Jordan Closs (Jr., G/F), Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Kayla Jackson (G), MacArthur; Taylor Jones (So., G), LSA; Anna Lovekamp (Jr., G), LSA; Lilly Null (Jr., G), MacArthur; Amaria Pender (Jr., G), MacArthur; Ariana Riley (Jr., G), MacArthur; Essence Richardson (Sr.), Eisenhower); Abby Scharf (Jr., F) Mount Zion; Jaida Taylor (So.), St. Teresa;
